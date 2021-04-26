The first Saturday in May is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. It’s a day to spread awareness and encourage the community to take important steps to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Dry summers and windy conditions create the perfect environment for wildfires to thrive, and pine needles and downed trees that cover the forest floors act as fuel for the fires to spread.
Last years fire season was historically bad burning more that 800,000 acres of land and destroying towns like Malden. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer warns if we’re not careful we could see a Malden level fire.
“There is nothing stopping what happened in Malden from occurring in the same canyon here on 195,” Chief Schaeffer
Chief Schaeffer pointed to past examples where Spokane had some close calls.
“We’ve dodged several bullets: Hangman, fire storm, the most recent Valley View Fire,” Chief Schaeffer said. “Those have been devastating fires that we have lost structures.”
All previous fires serve as stark reminders for everyone to be ready at a moment’s notice to pick up and evacuate. That means having a go bag for essentials:
- Extra clothes
- First Aid kit
- Flashlight
- Non-perishable food
- Water
- Important documents
- Passport
- Birth certificate
- Petty cash
- Prescriptions
You can find a more in depth list of essential items to consider putting in your go bag here.