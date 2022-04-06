SPOKANE, Wash. - The man detained Tuesday night at Sacred Heart Medical Center, who was found with a gunshot wound and a baby inside a minivan, has been released from the hospital and booked into Spokane County Jail for violating a no-contact order.
On Tuesday night, there was a 15 minute standoff near the emergency room entrance before the man left the car with his hands up. Police said the baby was removed safely.
The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) said this was a domestic violence situation. They said the man appeared to have been shot in the back while holding the 7-month-old baby.
Last Updated: April 6 at 2:30 p.m.
Last Updated: April 5 at 10:30 p.m.
A standoff ended Tuesday night at Sacred Heart Medical Center between the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and a man, with a gunshot wound, and a toddler inside a car.
SPD told KHQ on scene they got multiple calls reporting gunshots and victims in Airway Heights around 8 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) found a car that had a man, with a gunshot wound, and a toddler inside. SPD says initial reports also mentioned a second gunshot victim, a woman.
A man is being treated for a gunshot wound at Sacred Heart after a 15 minute standoff and pursuit from Airway Heights. The man also had a toddler in his car. Watch @KHQLocalNews at 11 for more. pic.twitter.com/9lkRcPzcnO— Tana Kelley TV (@tanakelley24) April 6, 2022
Multiple agencies responded, following the car to Spokane, where it stopped at Sacred Heart. According to SPD, after a 15 minute standoff the man got out of the car with his hands up. Right now, he's being treated for a gunshot wound inside the emergency room. SPD says the toddler was safely removed from the car.
SPD says they aren't sure how the man is involved in the incident or what relationship he has with the toddler. SPD says no arrests have been made. AHPD is investigating the incident.
For a small amount of time, the hospital was under lockdown.
"Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center was briefly placed on lockdown at the request of the Spokane Police Department. The lockdown has been lifted. Hospital operations were not impacted. We thank Spokane Police for their quick response.”— Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) April 6, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.