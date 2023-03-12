OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill 7 years in the making to support air wildfire suppression passed the Washington House unanimously on Wednesday.
Sponsored by Pomeroy Republican Rep. Mary Dye, House Bill 1498 will allow local fire departments that use aviation suppression efforts to be reimbursed by the state for those expenses.
Dye said she first introduced the bill in 2017 at the request of Asotin County Fire District 1 Chief Noel Hardin.
"If local fire districts can immediately begin using air support to attack a fire, it could be out much quicker, prevent destruction of timber and range land, protect our air quality, and save the state millions of dollars," Dye said. "This bill would allow local air support to take place quickly and provide reimbursement to those local fire suppression entities."
If the Senate passes the bill, the Department of Natural Resources would be able to use wildfire suppression funding to assist local and tribal fire departments with aerial fire response for the initial attack of a fire.
It was referred to the Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee in the Senate on Friday. The bill hasn't yet been scheduled for a public hearing.