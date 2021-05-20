SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Air Force is again considering the retirement of it's KC-135s, the plane at the core of Fairchild Air Force Base's operations.
Army General Stephen R. Lyons, commander of Transportation Command said the Air Force has made enough progress with Boeing to allow the KC-135's replacement, the KC-46 Pegasus, into use.
The Air Force had proposed retiring the KC-135's in their fiscal 2021 budget request. However, the proposed retirement was delayed by the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee until technical issues with the new KC-46 could be ironed out.
In 2017, Fairchild lost out to Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey after it was decided they would be receiving the latest batch of KC-46s.
As of May 13, 2021, Fairchild has once again been named as a contender to host the KC-46s for active duty.
This time, Fairchild will be competing with MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The selection of the preferred location is expected to be named by fall 2021.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office responded with the following statement:
"Cathy has been following the conversations surrounding the retirement of the KC-135 and the deployment of the KC-46. In light of this week's testimony from the U.S. Transportation Command, our office is engaged with the Air Force to seek more information on these comments."