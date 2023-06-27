Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner and Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Until 915 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 603 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Deer Park, Chattaroy, Suncrest, Milan, Elk, Mount Spokane and Blanchard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 744 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Significant ponding of water was reported on Interstate 90 south of Airway Heights. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Millwood, Town And Country, Country Homes, Fairwood, Mead, Dishman, Trentwood, Fairchild AFB, Green Acres, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Marshall, Opportunity, Veradale and Four Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in East Central Washington, Lincoln. In Northeast Washington, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Until 845 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ford and Tum Tum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains will potenitally trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. &&