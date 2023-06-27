FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - The United States Air Force (USAF) Refueling Wing's 100th anniversary provided a rare opportunity for crews aboard KC-135 Stratotankers to show them off.
KC-135s took to the skies nationwide on Tuesday, flying over towns across the country to commemorate their wing's centennial celebration.
"It's really a joy for all of us to come out here and show what we do on a day to day basis," said Air Force Maj. Zachary Beegle.
Maj. Beegle was one of the pilots on Tuesday's mission, along with Air Force Cpt. Carson Fugal. Add in boom operator Staff Sgt. Raphael Duncan, and you've got one high-flying and highly trained KC-135 team.
"Whenever we get to show people what we do, especially when they get to see it up close and see how close we actually are, it's kind of mind blowing," said Staff Sgt. Duncan.
"Kind of mind blowing" might be an understatement.
It's one of the most specialized jobs in the military, and for good reason. It's a skill unlike any other, with virtually no room for error.
Fighter jets and cargo planes approach the rear of the tanker mid-flight, seemingly out of nowhere, merely feet away from the boom.
Staff Sgt. Duncan works with extreme precision, so that jets can get fueled up and back to work.
"This never gets old, it's always fun," Maj. Beegle said. "As soon as I get in the cockpit it's work, work, work. Then as soon as we get airborne, it's pure bliss and we're just having a blast."
For Maj. Beegle, his crew's leg of the special anniversary mission–flying over towns across the Northwest–also calls to mind the legacy of those who've sat in pilot seats just like his for a century.
"I can't imagine what they went through," Maj. Beegle said. "[Thinking] of the first person, [who said] 'let's just drop a hose out of this plane and start refueling somebody else so we can fly longer,' to where we are now, it's really mind boggling to sit down and think about."
How awesome his job is sometimes gets lost in the day-to-day grind, "but then you do a mission like this, and you're flying and you see Mt. Rainier in front of you a couple miles away, and you're steering clear of it and it kind of hits you, like 'wow, I get to do this,'" Maj. Beegle said.