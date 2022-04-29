SPOKANE, Wash. - On January 20 this year, two women reported being assaulted in Manito Park to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Each of them described separate instances of an unknown male running up behind them and grabbing them inappropriately before fleeing. One victim was an adult, while one was a juvenile, according to SPD reporting.
On Jan. 27, police arrested 26-year-old Devontaye Harden, an active-duty member of the Airforce stationed at Fairchild AFB, following identification by undercover officers. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. Harden pled not guilty and held on a $5,000 bail at the time.
Due to his status as an Air Force member, the local Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) joined the investigation into Harden. An additional incident in Spokane and one from Poulsbo, WA were uncovered. A previously unsolved abusive sexual assault allegation from Dec. 2021 on Fairchild AFB was link to Harden as well.
Harden pled guilty to five counts of abusive sexual contact.
During his sentencing, Harden was given a reduction of rank, dishonorable discharge from the military, and a 16-month prison sentence. Harden will also need to register as a sex offender.