KHQ received new information Tuesday about a former Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force who is accused of rape in Spokane.
Michael Henry had been charged with raping two women in Delaware, while he was serving in the Air Force. He was convicted of the charges, then appealed, and was ultimately acquitted of the rape charges but convicted on assault charges. He is now appealing the assault conviction. In the meantime, he was released for time served and moved back to the Spokane area, where he was once again accused of rape. Michael Henry remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Below is a statement from the Air Force regarding Henry's legal battles:
On April 23, 2015, Staff Sgt. Henry was sentenced to seven years confinement, a dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a reduction to the lowest enlisted grade for raping, assaulting and threatening a civilian victim, in violation of Articles 120 (Rape), 128 (Assault) and 134 (Communicating a Threat) of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and sexually assaulting a military victim in violation of Article 120 (Sexual Assault) of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He began serving his sentence of confinement immediately.
During his appeal on Feb. 17, 2017, the court found that, although the instruction on propensity evidence given by the original trial judge was in common use at the time, the opinion in of United States v. Hills, decided in 2016, applied to this case and the instruction was now considered improper. The case was subsequently remanded for a re-hearing on the rape and sexual assault charges and sentence.
On March 5, 2018, SSgt Henry was re-tried and acquitted of the rape and sexual assault specifications in violation of Article 120 of the UCMJ. He was sentenced to a bad conduct discharge, confinement for 12 months, and reduction to Senior Airman on the charges of assault and communicating a threat from his initial conviction. Consequently, he was released for time already served and was appropriately placed on appellate leave. He remains in that status while his second case is on appeal. Given this case is pending before the Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals, it would be improper to comment further.
All military members are placed in an appellate leave status pending the completion of the appeal process and the execution of any adjudged discharge. While members are on appellate leave, they are in a no-pay status, but are still subject to the UCMJ and the jurisdiction of the military.