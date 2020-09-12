Regional air quality agencies have a solution to help homeowners fight back against the smoke settling over the Pacific Northwest.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency recommends creating an air filter using a box fan, a bungee cord and a 20 x 20 filter with a rating of FPR 10. Simply set the fan face-down on the floor, place the filter on the back and secure it with the bungee cord.
The agency said the simple homemade filters are still effective against smoke. More information about their study is available here.
