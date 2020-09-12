Weather Alert

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE TO TWO MILES IN DENSE SMOKE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. IN IDAHO, NORTHERN PANHANDLE, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY IS ALSO EXPECTED DUE TO THE DENSE SMOKE THROUGH MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD REMAIN INDOORS AND/OR LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES TO AVOID INHALING SMOKE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. KEEP WINDOWS CLOSED, AND SET AIR CONDITIONER TO RECIRCULATE SO DIRTY AIR DOESN'T GO INSIDE. &&