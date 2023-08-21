Remnants of hurricane Hilary will continue to impact the Inland Northwest into Tuesday, delivering much needed rain for active wildfires. Flood watches are in place through Tuesday evening for those areas expected to see the highest rain totals in extreme SE Washington and North Idaho Panhandle. Expect rises in creeks, rivers and streams, as well as the potential for rock slides and mud flows.
A system sliding by to the north will shift winds Wednesday to a south/southwesterly flow, sustained at 15 mph and gust to 20-25 mph. The combination of breezy winds and dry air will make things tough for our firefighters, creating the potential for increased fire danger and rapid fire spread.
