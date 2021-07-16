SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service is warning people in central-north Washington and parts of Idaho of degraded air quality due to smoke from the numerous wildfires in both regions.
Here's the Washington communities that are expected to experience worsening air quality until further notice:
- Asotin
- Anatone
- Republic
- Inchelium
- Keller
- Curlew
- Danville
- Laurier,
- Pomeroy
- Omak
- Okanogan
- Brewster
- Oroville
- Mazama
- Winthrop
- Methow
- Twisp
- Conconully
- Colville
- Chewelah
- Kettle Falls
- Springdale
- Northport
- Pullman
- Colfax
- Oakesdale
- Rosalia
- La Crosse
- Uniontown
And in Idaho:
- Moscow
- Potlatch
- Deary
- Genesee
- Juliaetta
- Kendrick
- Kamiah
- Craigmont
- Nezperce
- Winchester
- Lewiston
- Lapwai
- Peck
- Culdesac
- Gifford
- Kellogg
- Pinehurst
- Osburn
- Wallace
- Mullan
- Smelterville
- Calder