Those Air Quality Alerts the National Weather Service issued earlier this week have now been extended until 10AM on Monday. Levels today are again indicating you need to be limiting your time outdoors. As we head into the second half of the day, and into tomorrow, changes are on the way which should help clear things out.
We will look for a cold front to push in bringing the chance for overnight showers. There is a slight chance we could see thunderstorms, but those are looking most likely for the mountain locations. Of course, any heavy downpours associated with those storms could create flash flooding concerns in burn scar areas.
That frontal system will also kick up the winds. Look for gusts around 20mph in Spokane. This should also help to mix up the air a bit. By Sunday smoke free skies and more seasonal weather is expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.