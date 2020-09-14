Air Quality Alerts that were issued by the National Weather Service have been extended until noon Friday. Originally, they were set to expire around 11AM-12PM today. We've been sitting in that Hazardous zone in Spokane which means time inside is a MUST! If you are going to be out and about driving keep in mind the smoke is reducing visibility. Make sure those headlights are on and that you are leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Also, have the recycle air button clicked on, so you aren't pulling the smoke into your car. It's looking like we will continue to see the smoke and haze for much of the work week. Some relief will be possible moving into the weekend as we could see showers move in.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH 12 PM PDT FRIDAY... AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN EXTENDED BY THE FOLLOWING AGENCIES: WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY REGION WIDE SMOKE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK AS AN EXTENSIVE AREA OF SMOKE FROM WESTERN US WILDFIRES CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE REGION. AIR QUALITY ACROSS THE REGION COULD VARY FROM MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON WILDLAND FIRE SMOKE IMPACTING WASHINGTON VISIT THE WASHINGTON SMOKE BLOG AT HTTP://WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM AND FOR CURRENT WASHINGTON AIR QUALITY LEVELS, VISIT HTTPS://ENVIWA.ECOLOGY.WA.GOV/HOME/MAP. YOU MAY ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL AIR QUALITY AGENCY.
