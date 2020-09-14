Air Quality Alerts that were issued by the National Weather Service have been extended until noon Friday. Originally, they were set to expire around 11AM-12PM today. We've been sitting in that Hazardous zone in Spokane which means time inside is a MUST! If you are going to be out and about driving keep in mind the smoke is reducing visibility. Make sure those headlights are on and that you are leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Also, have the recycle air button clicked on, so you aren't pulling the smoke into your car. It's looking like we will continue to see the smoke and haze for much of the work week. Some relief will be possible moving into the weekend as we could see showers move in.

