SPOKANE, Wash. - Air quality in Spokane has dropped to the "moderate" range.

According to Spokane Clean Air's (SCA) air quality map, the areas currently affected are north of Spokane near Colbert and south of Spokane near Cheney.

SCA attributes the drop in air quality to smoke from Pacific Northwest and British Columbia wildfires. They expect these conditions to persist into Tuesday. 

