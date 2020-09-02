Air quality drops to "unhealthy for some groups" in Spokane

According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, the air quality in Spokane has dropped to "unhealthy for some groups."
Spokane's Air Quality Index number is at 109 which is just 9 points above the air quality being "moderate."
According to KHQ's Blake Jensen, the Spokane air monitor is out near Cheney and it's actually picking up dust instead of smoke. Air quality in Spokane is still ranging from moderate to good.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service Spokane tweeted that smoke from the Evans Canyon Fire is blowing across southern Washington into North-Central Idaho and the Lewis and Clark Valley.
The NWS said the smoke will continue to blow that direction through Thursday morning.
