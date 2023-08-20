NEZ PERCE, Idaho —The Nez Perce Reservation sent out an Air Quality Advisory due to the smoke from multiple wildfires on Sunday.
Depending on fire activity, the smoke could move in or out of the area, affecting some areas more than others. According to the Nez Perce Reservation, no EPA/NPT burn permits will be approved. This action remains in effect until Monday, August 21, at 12 pm.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has a guide on how to stay healthy and safe depending on the air quality and what groups of people are most affected by the smoke.
Air quality is currently ranging from the "Moderate" to "Unhealthy" categories of the Air Quality Index (AQI). The smoke can affect everyone in the "Unhealthy" class, and is encouraged to limit time outdoors. Sensitive groups should stay in a clean indoor environment.