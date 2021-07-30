SPOKANE, Wash. - Projections from Spokane Clean Air indicate that the Spokane area may see worsening air quality through the weekend.
Wildfire smoke from the north and east is expected to move into the area and may put Spokane in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
“It is vital that individuals check current air quality conditions and take the necessary steps to protect their health. Inhaling smoke is not good for anyone, even healthy people. We recommend that people who are sensitive to poor air quality stay indoors and keep their indoor air as clean as possible,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Interim Health Officer for Spokane Regional Health District. “You should also keep medications on hand and contact your health provider if necessary.”
People most likely to affected by the degraded air quality fall into the following groups:
- Persons with, or recovering from, COVID-19
- People with lung diseases (asthma, COPD, bronchitis, emphysema)
- People with respiratory infections
- People with existing heart or circulatory problems
- People with a prior history of heart attack or stroke
- Infants and children under 18
- Older adults (over age 65)
- Pregnant women
- People who smoke
- People with diabetes