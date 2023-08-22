A system will rotate through, shifting winds mid-week to a south/southwesterly flow with sustained winds at 15 mph and gust to 20-25 mph. Relative humidity levels should stay just outside of critical fire levels. However, we need to stay vigilant given our current wildfires.
Warm, moist air will push up from the south Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for extreme southeastern Washington and will shoot daytime highs back up above average into the upper 80's and 90's for the weekend.
