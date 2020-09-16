SPOKANE, Wash. - With current air quality out of the hazardous range, garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup today in residential areas is back on track, according to the City of Spokane. Customers who were missed on Monday and Tuesday are asked to keep their carts out for pickup because crews will work in missed areas after completing their regular Wednesday routes. The City did say plans are subject to change if air quality worsens again.
Crews were unable to proceed with night-shift garbage pickup in the downtown core overnight, where customers were asked to put their carts out a day late all week. Crews will work to pick up carts from all regular Monday and Tuesday customers tonight, and then proceed with the day-late schedule through Saturday. Regular Friday customers would put their carts out on Saturday.
Missed locations are in areas where the City uses smaller, rear loader trucks that require employees to load the garbage into the truck manually. The City did deploy automated trucks to these areas on Monday and Tuesday and picked up some garbage, recycling, and yard waste.
Monday and Tuesday’s collection areas are located primarily in the Northeast and Southeast. They are depicted by the light yellow and orange colors on the City’s garbage pickup day map.
The City restricts strenuous outdoor work by employees as much as possible when air quality dips into the hazardous range, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s index. That index is available on the agency’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.