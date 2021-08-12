Air quality in Spokane: 'Unhealthy'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Air quality in Spokane has hit the "unhealthy" range.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
66°F
Fair
100°F / 66°F
7 AM
67°F
8 AM
71°F
9 AM
75°F
10 AM
82°F
11 AM
86°F
