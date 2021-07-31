SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane residents are waking up to hazy skies and the smell of stale campfire smoke Saturday morning as air quality drops into the "unhealthy" category on the Air Quality Index.
Temperatures are expected to rise to near-record breaking levels today and despite rain and cloudy weather in Sunday's forecast, the smoke is expected to stick around.
Smoke from the north and east is flowing into the region via northeasterly surface winds and will continue throughout the day, according to Spokane Clean Air (SCA).
The pool of smoke hanging over Spokane could take days to clear out. It's expected to stay around until Monday at the earliest.
Here's some tips from SCA on how to reduce exposure to the unhealthy smoke:
- Check local air quality reports at http://www.SpokaneCleanAir.org and listen to news or health warnings for your community. The Air Quality Index categories and recommended actions are here.
- The best way to protect you and your family this year will be to stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible.
- Avoid physical exertion outdoors if smoke is in the air.
- Keep windows and doors closed. Track the air quality and open your windows for fresh air when the air quality improves. Pay attention to the heat indoors. If you don't have air conditioning and it's getting too hot, seek shelter a family member's home. If this is not an option, seek relief somewhere where you can socially distance, especially if you are not vaccinated for COVID-19.
- Improve the filtration in your home. Run an air conditioner, set it to re-circulate and close the fresh-air intake. Make sure to change the filter as the manufacturer recommends. It may fill faster when smoke is prolonged.
- Create a “clean-air room” in your home using a HEPA filter and change the filter more often when it’s smoky. Some room air cleaners can help reduce particulate levels indoors, as long as they are the right type and size for your home. If you don’t have a HEPA filter, here is a link to a short video on how to make a DIY box fan filter.
- Avoid adding to indoor pollution. Don’t smoke or use candles, incense, sprays, fireplaces, or gas stoves. Don’t broil or fry food. Don’t vacuum unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home.