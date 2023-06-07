Air rescue conducted for missing hiker in Boundary County

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — A Spokane County search and rescue helicopter conducted a hoist rescue of a missing hiker in Boundary County on Saturday. On Wednesday, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from the rescue.
The lost hiker, Bourathapon Inthanthanya, had been missing since May 30. The Boundary County Search and Rescue searched for more than 36 hours in Long Canyon and Smith Creek before discovering Inthanthanya's signal fire. He was stranded in an area of the woods that had little to no access to trails or roads.
Working in tandem with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit hoisted the hiker safely from the mountainside and delivered him to medical personnel. Despite going three days without food or water, Inthanthanya was in stable condition with only minor cuts and abrasions. He now is receiving treatment at Boundary County Community Hospital.