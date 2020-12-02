The National Weather Service has expanded Air Stagnation Advisories across the Inland Northwest. If you are sensitive when it comes to compromised air quality numbers please be sure you are monitoring that closely as we will see gradual deterioration.
High pressure remains in place for the rest of the week. That is giving us dry conditions. The only issue we are seeing is the chance for freezing fog in the morning hours. Please be sure you are driving for conditions.
By the end of the weekend and into early next week we will begin to see the ridge breaking down.
