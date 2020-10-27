High pressure continues to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest, bringing daytime highs back into the upper 40's and 50's and overnight lows in the 20's through the weekend. High pressure also brings a strong inversion and air stagnation advisories that are in place through Friday. There is a weak system that will likely move in by the end of the week, as of right now it looks like any rain/snow will be limited to the mountains.
So far so good for Halloween and don't forget.... daylight saving is this weekend and we "fall back" Sunday morning!
