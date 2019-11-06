Airbnb says it will spend the next year verifying all 7 million of its listings as it works to improve user trust.
The San Francisco-based home-sharing company says starting next month, it will also rebook guests or refund their money if they check into a property that doesn't match what was shown online.
The moves come after a rough week for Airbnb.
Last Thursday, a Vice News story revealed a scam by Airbnb hosts who put guests up at inferior properties after claiming the first ones weren't available.
That same day, a shooting at an unauthorized Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, California, left five people dead.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company is also launching a 24-hour hotline for guests, neighbors and others to report problems.
