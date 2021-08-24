Airbnb will open housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees for free

SAN FRANCISCO, CA- A tweet coming in from the C.E.O of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, tweeted overnight that his company would step up for refugees.
The tweet reads, “Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free.”
In a thread he explains Airbnb will be paying for these stays, they could not do this without the generosity of hosts.
This is not the first time Airbnb has opened to refugees moving to a new country.
If you want to help, Airbnb is excepting donations to financially support the stays, they are also asking for more hosts. You can follow this link for more.