WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The pilot involved in a single prop aircraft crash in Whitman County on Friday is expected to be okay.

Last Updated: July 7 at 3 p.m.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a single prop aircraft crashed in Whitman county, just off the SR 26 near Lacrosse.  

According to early updates, one occupant was onboard and sustained serious injuries. A Life Flight is enroute to the scene. 

The roadway is unblocked, but those travelling through the area should expect delays as crews attend to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!

