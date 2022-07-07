WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The pilot involved in a single prop aircraft crash in Whitman County on Friday is expected to be okay.
Last Updated: July 7 at 3 p.m.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a single prop aircraft crashed in Whitman county, just off the SR 26 near Lacrosse.
Traffic Alert 🚨: Whitman County SR 26 near MP 104. Troopers at the scene of an aircraft that crashed near the highway. Road is not blocked. Injuries reported expect traffic delays as crews work the scene. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) July 1, 2022
According to early updates, one occupant was onboard and sustained serious injuries. A Life Flight is enroute to the scene.
The roadway is unblocked, but those travelling through the area should expect delays as crews attend to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!