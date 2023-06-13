Airforce veteran receives handcrafted quilt from local quilters in Colville

COLVILLE, Wash. — A dynamic quilting duo created and gifted a beautiful quilt to a lucky veteran that was drawn at the Tri County Economic Development District (TEDD) meeting in May.
Airforce veteran and Washington resident, Laurence Roebke is the recipient of the quilt created by Valerie Lamont from Arden, Washington and Judy Lockner from Colville, Washington.
Frank Metlow, TEDD's Deputy Executive Director, along with Lamont and Lockner are all veterans and gifted the quilt to Roebke on June 12.
“It’s great to be able to show our appreciation for our area Veterans and all that they have done for us.” said Metlow. “We are so pleased to be able to support Valerie and Judy and their work on this project.”
Lamont and Lockner already have the next quilt they would like to gift to an area veteran on display at Tri County Economic Development District.
Any veteran in the tri-county area is invited to enter this free drawing. You may also enter on behalf of a veteran that you know. You can enter online on their website here or visit the TEDD office.