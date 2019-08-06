Airline worker charged after 440 pounds of amphetamines found in container shipped to Australia

SYDNEY - Australian police have charged an airline employee over his alleged role in bringing more than 440 pounds of amphetamines into the country in a container shipped from the United States.
Last week, police seized 200 bags of what they say is high-quality ice amphetamine worth $105 million. The bags were found inside an industrial machine, which in turn, was found inside a container from the U.S.
Now, a 22-year-old Sydney resident has been arrested after traveling to the Melbourne Airport, where he was arrested as he was about to fly to Singapore.
He was charged with supplying a large amount of prohibited drugs and importing commercial quantities of border-controlled drugs.