AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed.
"On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family," Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. "Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead."
According to officials, his cause of death is still under investigation.
