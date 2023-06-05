SPOKANE, Wash. — An Airway Heights man was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison on Monday, stemming from a traffic stop in November 2021.
Joseph William Baker, 28, was stopped by Whitman County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for a traffic stop in Colfax, Washington.
Baker was asked to get out of his car, and in doing so, the deputy noticed a bag of heroin on the floor of the vehicle.
WCSO obtained a state search warrant for Baker’s vehicle. In the vehicle were over 100 fentanyl-laced pills, two ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, two working digital scales with drug residue on them and a loaded Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 ACP caliber semi-automatic firearm.
Police conducted a record check on the firearm, and subsequent witness interviews revealed the firearm was stolen from the Spokane area about a week prior to the traffic stop.
After Baker’s federal indictment, he was released to attend drug treatment.
About one week in treatment, Baker left and was a fugitive for almost seven months before being located and rearrested.
Baker was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on June 5.
After Baker's trial, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said, “The public expects its law enforcement agencies to protect and serve. In order to do that, we must also hold people accountable. Todays’ sentence demonstrates that in Whitman County and Eastern Washington accountability is the rule, not the exception.”