UPDATE: JUNE 6 AT 12:20 P.M.
Spokane Fire District 10 said the brush fire burned 15 acres north of Airway Heights.
All evacuation orders have been lifted and the scene was turned over to the Department of Natural Resources for mop-up and patrol.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights and Spokane fire crews are now at the scene of a brush fire on W. Janes Lane.
KHQ is on the scene where crews are working to keep the flames away from a nearby home.
We haven't heard official word on what started the fire or how much ground it covers.
This is a developing story. KHQ is on the scene and will update you with more information as it comes in.