AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – It is Giving Tuesday and the need is likely greater than we have ever seen for many families. A local Christmas tree lot owner is taking a unique spin on the start of the holiday season, working to help as many families as years he’s been in business.
“It’s been 67 years,” Emory Clark said. “I started doing this when I was 14-years-old. It was just something you'd do to earn some money.”
Emory Clark doesn't even remember what a holiday season was like without revolving around Christmas trees.
“It really stuck,” he said. “Something like that, you never get it out of your blood.”
It's a true gift when passion and profession collide.
“That's the way I look at it,” he said.
At 81-years-young, Emory still personally goes out, braves the snow, and with his crew, gathers trees that wind up in many of our homes.
“It’s good, good work,” he said.
The Storybook Christmas Tree Lot in the Airway Heights Yoke’s parking lot is truly a labor of love.
“You can kind of take your time and look at every single tree here,” he said. “This fulfills my longing that I need to do whatever I can possibly to help people.”
And Emory has lived his life doing that on and off the lot.
“I spent many years as a Juvenile Probation Officer and counselor,” he said.
He spent every day just trying to make this world a little better, a little brighter.
"It fits in perfectly with this,” he said. “I love the feelings that surround Christmas trees.”
And that’s why in 2020, in his 67th year in this business, he’s hoping to gift that same number of families going through a hard time with a tree.
“Christmas trees aren't a necessity like food, but I think it's import to feed our spirit and soul,” he said. “These do that.”
Emory Clark is a real-life Santa Claus just as so many have been holding out for some real-life Christmas magic.
“It’s my love, absolutely,” he said.
Emery dropped off his first of the 67 trees on Monday. He donated it to a woman who was in hospice care. Her family told him she had never had a real Christmas tree.
If you know of someone who needs a Christmas tree, you can send nominations to Emery at emoryjp@msn.com
He’s also hopeful if others feel inspired by the story and wants to help, they will donate new Christmas tree stands or LED lights to go with the trees.
