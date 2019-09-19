AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On Thursday night, representatives from multiple government agencies, including the Center for Disease Control, came together to explain where they were when it came to testing water near Fairchild Airforce Base.
They've already tested the water and declared it safe. But now they're want to check what kind of impact the levels of per-and polyfuoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have had in the broader community.
They say the goal of the meeting and the exposure assessment they're starting aims to teach the community about the levels of chemicals in their bodies and explain the impact of the exposure.
The meeting was packed full of concerned families who live in the impacted area.
According to the CDC, studies have shown that exposure to these chemicals may affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and older children. They might lower a woman's chance of getting pregnant. And they might increase the risk of cancer.
Amber Wiseman is one of those concerned people. She's lived and worked in Airway Heights for the last 17 years. Recently, Amber was diagnosed with leukemia a form of blood cancer, and she believes the contaminated water led to her diagnosis
"I absolutely think there's a correlation with it. I think our environment what we drink, what we eat, what we do and the things we put on our lawn and the things we do all the time in our environment is a huge factor," Amber Wiseman told KHQ.
She grilled officials on her diagnosis. She was upset and believed no one as able to really answer her questions.
"Being in this community for 17 years, I've been drinking the water for 17 years. Not only do I live there, I also work within the community, so I am always exposed to that water all the time. So they were never tested for that particular factors in the water that they're testing now."
The people who drank and used contaminated water from the City of Airway Heights will be eligible for blood and urine tests to assess their exposure.
But the CDC says the people who have used private wells for years won't be eligible even if their wells were contaminated.
Amber is on city water but says she can't be tested anyway because she's anemic and going through chemo. Still, she hopes she'll be able to get some answers
"If my son and my husband are tested and they're really high then obviously that's going to be and probably make mine probably be the same that theirs is," Wiseman said.
The fieldwork and sample collection for blood and urine will start in early November.