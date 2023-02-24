AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A fifth grader at Sunset Elementary in Airway Heights rode to school in style Friday morning, but if you didn't know any better, you'd think she was in big trouble.
As the winner of her school's Carnival Raffle, Nevaeh's prize was to ride with the Airway Heights Police Chief to school.
Greeted by a cheering crowd, the fifth grader and her siblings arrived in a police car escorted by Airway Heights Police Department Chief Brad Richmond and an entourage of police vehicles.
A parade of police officers arrived at the school with lights flashing and sirens blaring. During the ride, Nevaeh told the t he chief she wants to be a police officer when she gets older.
"She was super stoked and excited," said Amanda Hendrix, president of the Sunset Elementary Parent Teacher Organization.
Hendrix set up the ride with a police officer raffle idea after reading about another school's program on social media. She pitched the idea to Chief Richmond in 2019, who enthusiastically agreed to participate and continues to support the program.
"Chief Richmond is great," said Amanda. "The Airway Heights Police Department is very invested in our kids. I think it's important for students to have a good relationship with our local Police Department."