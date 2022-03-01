AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights is getting closer to the end of the water saga that started in 2017 when they learned the water supply had been contaminated with chemicals from Fairchild Air Force Base.
Now, nearly 5 years later, there's hope.
To recover from the damage, Airway Heights was awarded $500,000 by the state. But that's just a drop in the bucket of what they've spent the last five years purchasing water from Spokane.
In 2017, the City of Airway Heights discovered something was wrong with their water supply—contamination
"By PFOS and PFOA chemicals that came from a fire training site on Fairchild Air Force Base," explained Albert Tripp, the Airway Heights City Manager.
This made the water unsafe to drink. According to the EPA
, exposure of PFOA and PFOS can lead to, "adverse health effects, including developmental effects to fetuses during pregnancy or to breastfed infants (e.g., low birth weight, accelerated puberty, skeletal variations), cancer (e.g., testicular, kidney), liver effects (e.g., tissue damage), immune effects (e.g., antibody production and immunity), thyroid effects and other effects (e.g., cholesterol changes)."
So in the time since the discovery of contamination, the city has been relying on Spokane for water until they find a long-term water source within city limits.
Until then, Tripp said, buying it from Spokane has been the only option, and it comes at a high price.
"The cost of the water is greater than water that we've historically produced," he said.
Consider this:
More than 10.5 thousand people were living in Airway Heights in 2021. If each person were to drink the recommended 8 cups of water a day, that's nearly 84.5 thousand cups of water each day, just from the residents drinking!
One you factor in pets, lawncare, showering, cooking, washing dishes, and so-on, that's a lot of water that the city has had to purchase from Spokane since 2017.
"It's twice as expensive as what we'd normally have if we were pumping the water ourselves and putting it into the pipe," Tripp stated.
To put it simply: continuing to buy water from Spokane, isn't sustainable.
"It's one of the more expensive options in terms of maintaining the current contract we have with the city."
But now, Airway Heights has received half a million dollars from the State Department of Health to help construct a new water source, adding to the $14.9 million that the state has already awarded the city, making the goal for a fresh water supply in city limits almost attainable. But not just yet.
"Total estimated cost, I think, is about $22 or $24 million," Tripp said. "So between these two sources, we're over two-thirds of the way there in terms of being fully funded."
Tripp told KHQ that throughout this whole process, raising water rates for people in Airway Heights hasn't been an option since the contamination was not their fault.
From here, Airway Height's next step is to raise the rest of the funds they need, more than $7 million, as well as get the water rights and permits squared away. But they're closer than they were before.
The city hopes to start construction on a new well next year. and to have it up and running by 2024.