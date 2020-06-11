SPOKANE, Wash. - An Airway Heights Corrections Center inmate who died after sustaining a head injury during an assault has been identified as a convicted child rapist.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed 70-year-old Robert Munger's cause of death was a skull fracture with brain contusions due to blunt impact.
Munger had been found unconscious and bleeding from his head on Tuesday, June 2. He was taken to the hospital where he died three days later.
The Medical Examiner has listed his death as a homicide.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, back in December, Munger was sentenced to a minimum of 43 years in prison after being convicted in several child sex abuse cases.
