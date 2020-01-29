AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officers with the Airway Heights Police Department and Kalispel Tribal Police arrested a man wanted in Indiana for armed robbery with the help of a citizen's tip.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, officers from both departments went to 10913 W. 6th Avenue to look for Allen Johnson.
Officers had learned from a tip that Johnson, 18, was wanted for an armed robbery out of Indiana and that he may be staying with family members at the home.
Officers confirmed Johnson had a felony warrant issued from the state of Indiana for armed robbery, which had a nationwide extradition.
A person inside the home on 6th Avenue allowed officers inside where they found Johnson. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Spokane County Jail as a fugitive from justice, which began the process to extradite him back to Indiana.
