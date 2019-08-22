Airway Heights neighborhood hit by spree of vandalism, theft

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - An Airway Heights neighborhood got hit by a spree of theft and vandalism Wednesday night.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, someone broke into garages and cars stealing items from them, stole yard ornaments and painted green letters on houses, mailboxes and cars.
Police are asking residents north of Walmart and east of Hayford Road to call them at (509)244-3707 and report any suspicious people seen in the area. This includes residents in the Hazlewood, Salish, Comax, Apple Pl., 9th and 10th Avenues and Bogen Pl..
Police are also asking for any security camera footage from Wednesday, August 21 at 9:00 pm until Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 am. Footage can be emailed to Officer Johnson at ejohnson@cawh.org.