AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying suspects from a recent theft incident at a Walmart.
AHPD says the suspects were involved in a retail theft with special circumstances third-degree case that escalated from a gross misdemeanor to a class-C felony when the suspects exited the store with stolen property through an emergency-exit-only door.
The post includes multiple pictures of a female suspect with a distinct birthmark below her left eye. Surveillance footage captures another suspect and the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact AHPD Officer Suniga at 509-309-2289 or msuniga@cawh.org and reference case 2020-84000221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.