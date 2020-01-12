Airway Heights walmart theft suspects

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying suspects from a recent theft incident at a Walmart.

AHPD says the suspects were involved in a retail theft with special circumstances third-degree case that escalated from a gross misdemeanor to a class-C felony when the suspects exited the store with stolen property through an emergency-exit-only door.

The post includes multiple pictures of a female suspect with a distinct birthmark below her left eye. Surveillance footage captures another suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Walmart Airway Height theft suspects 1-4-2020 (6).jpg
Walmart Airway Height theft suspects 1-4-2020 (5).jpg
Walmart Airway Height theft suspects 1-4-2020 (4).jpg
Walmart Airway Height theft suspects 1-4-2020 (3).jpg
Walmart Airway Height theft suspects 1-4-2020 (1).jpg
Walmart Airway Height theft suspects 1-4-2020 (2).jpg

Anyone with information is asked to contact AHPD Officer Suniga at 509-309-2289 or msuniga@cawh.org and reference case 2020-84000221.

