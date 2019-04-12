AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man has been booked into the Spokane County Jail after a stolen credit card was used at the Airway Heights Walmart.
Police said in a Facebook pot that thanks to tips from the community, they've been able to identify three suspects from three separate recent cases.
Austin Baxter was booked into the Spokane County Jail Friday morning on two counts of identity theft and one count of possession of stolen property. The charges come after a stolen credit card was used at the Airway Heights Walmart on April 7.
Baxter was also booked on several other similar charges by a Spokane County detective on unrelated cases.