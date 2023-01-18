AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18.
The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. Officers with AHPD and the Kalispel Tribal Police were able to identify him as 27-year-old Eric Peery.
Wednesday morning, Peery returned to the area while police were investigating, but he fled when he saw the officers.
AHPD officers, working with Department of Corrections officers, were able to track down Peery and arrest him. Peery was booked into the Spokane County Jail, and his vehicle was seized for evidence.