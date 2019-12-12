AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is reaching out to the public to help solve a theft case.
The Department shared a Facebook post with the photos of two suspects they say stole a laptop from the Airway Heights Walmart.
On Tuesday, December 3, the suspects reportedly had a key to the electronics case and used it to steal the computer.
Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Ziegler at (509)309-2293 or mziegler@cawh.org and reference case #2019-84008606.
