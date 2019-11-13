AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two women who used a stolen credit card at the Walmart on Hayford Road.
According to a Facebook post, the two women were spotted on the store's security cameras after making three fraudulent purchases with the stolen credit card.
The two women reportedly arrived at the Walmart in a white Dodge neon on Oct. 29.
If you have any information on who these two women are, you're asked to call Airway Heights Police Officer E. Johnson at (509) 934-1319 and reference case #2019-84007949.
