AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police.
Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m.
The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they're asking for your help to find them.
A 27-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter haven't been seen or heard from since July 31.
AHPD said they were possible with an unknown male, described as Pacific Islander, in his late thirties and about 300 pounds. He was driving a newer, small red or maroon Chevrolet Cobalt or similar.
The woman is white, about 136 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.