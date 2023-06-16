AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - For Chief Brad Richmond of the Airway Heights Police Department, new technology innovations are always an asset to his department.
"Clearly, in law enforcement, we are resource-poor all the time. We are trying to use our community and use these extra opportunities for technology to help us facilitate service to our community," said Chief Richmond.
So what is the newest form of tech they're using? Flock Safety License Plate Recognition. Motion-activated cameras that take a picture of the rear of the vehicle, including the license plate. The camera's software compares the license plate to databases like the FBI, National Crime Information Center, and the Amber Alert Database.
According to Lark Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin, based on the time they have been installed in the region, they're working.
"Liberty Lake, just a couple of weeks ago, not too far away, there was actually a really violent sexual assault case. So a woman was assaulted, and was able to report that to police," said Beilin.
Chief Richmond says these new resources are just about better servicing the community and bringing justice to victims, "I think regionally we're seeing a lot of property thefts, auto thefts, things of that nature, and this will help us investigate more closely and helps with crime victims."