AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - You can't believe just anything you read on social media, as one local drug scare shows.
A Facebook post went viral this week, alleging a patron at the Airway Heights Walmart discovered a piece of paper attached their vehicle laced with fentanyl and ketamine.
But the story appeared to be completely fabricated. Airway Heights Police Department said detectives, with assistance from Walmart management, could not find any record of the incident, even though the post claimed law enforcement responded to the scene.
The post also suggested an officer tested the substance on the scene. According to AHPD, that's not how fentanyl testing works. The department said their officers send any questionable substance to crime labs to be tested.
It's also important to note that even if the paper was laced in fentanyl, it is generally not possible to overdose by touching fentanyl, at least not the kind you'd most commonly encounter.
According to researchers at the University of California, Davis, you can't overdose on fentanyl by simply touching it. The one case in which fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin is with a special doctor-prescribed fentanyl skin patch, and even then, it takes hours of exposure.