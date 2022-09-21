Airway Heights Police are investigating after someone distributed racist flyers in a neighborhood. Police Chief Brad Richmond said the flyers were not consistent with the city's values.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police said they are investigating after racist flyers were found posted in a neighborhood last night.

In a statement posted on social media, Airway Heights Chief of Police Brad Richmond explained the flyers were "not consistent with the values that we embrace as a community of diverse culture and ethnicity."
 
Airway Heights Police have not disclosed the contents of the flyers.
 
In the statement, Richmond asked residents to be on the lookout for anyone posting the letters and report them to police.
 
Richmond also said that the department would enforce Washington State's hate crime law.
 
If you know who posted the flyers, you can contact the Airway Heights Police Department.

