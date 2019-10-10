AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - An Airway Heights Police K9 helped a U.S. Postal Inspector make quite the discovery last month.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, back on September 18, K9 Officer Roy helped the inspector search a suspicious package meant to be delivered to an address in Spokane.
K9 Roy had a change of behavior around the package, indicating the presence of narcotics. When a search warrant was obtained for the package, one pound of methamphetamine was found inside.
"Roy has been a great asset to the AHPD and several other nearby agencies since being hired in November 2018," The Airway Heights Police Department wrote in a Facebook page. "
K9 Roy is trained in the odor of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroine.
