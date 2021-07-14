...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HOT AND DRY WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN THURSDAY
AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
Washington Columbia Basin...Palouse...and Spokane Area...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Localized
gusts up to 30 mph on the Waterville Plateau.
* Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent Wednesday in the valleys
and 14 to 20 percent Thursday.
* Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will
potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing
fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&