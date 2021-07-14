AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a relative's home Wednesday morning. 

Police say Jamie Jones is 5’8” tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She currently has green hair and both ears are pierced.

If you know anything about where she may be, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

