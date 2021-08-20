AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 35-year-old domestic violence suspect Douglas Eggleston.
According to Airway Heights Police, he is wanted on multiple charges including assault in the second degree domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment domestics violence and interfering with the report of domestics violence.
He is describes at 5'10" tall and 190 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233 or 911.